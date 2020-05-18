Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 753 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $506,457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 824.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,569 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,970,000 after purchasing an additional 905,222 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,345,000 after purchasing an additional 652,555 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $74.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.31, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average is $89.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

