Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 4,040 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,642,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 93,679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 626,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,546,000 after purchasing an additional 221,830 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 577,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after purchasing an additional 192,604 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 338,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after buying an additional 105,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 336,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 51,612 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $58.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $60.73.

