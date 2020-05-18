Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 354 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KXI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after buying an additional 14,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 127,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $49.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.03. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

