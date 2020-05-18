Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 881,910 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 19.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.4% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 24,100 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $193,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,714,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,868,519.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Richard Perry acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,081.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ET opened at $7.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

