Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 1,669 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,485 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 160,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.