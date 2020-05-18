Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 1,397 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 333,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $53.39 on Monday. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.35.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

