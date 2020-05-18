Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 11,177 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,658 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

BWFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. purchased 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,014.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,008 shares in the company, valued at $70,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

