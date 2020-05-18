Buckingham Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 254.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCK opened at $139.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.87. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,187 shares of company stock worth $1,064,057. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.82.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

