Buckingham Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after buying an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,360.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,245.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,326.15. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

