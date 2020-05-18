Buckingham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,513,000. Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 200,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,090.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 50,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,541,000.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $31.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.14. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.62.

