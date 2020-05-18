Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $377,000 Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,358.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $89.11 on Monday. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.11.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.