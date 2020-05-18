Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $374,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.59 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $49.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.25.

