Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $339,000 Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $238,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,154,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $93.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

