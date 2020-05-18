Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Corning by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. raised its holdings in Corning by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $34.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.