Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $266,000 Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period.

XSLV stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

