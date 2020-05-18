Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $261,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT opened at $153.93 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $115.36 and a one year high of $200.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.11 and a 200-day moving average of $174.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

