Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $248,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $22.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.