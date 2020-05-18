Buckingham Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $305,000.

Shares of UCON opened at $24.87 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41.

