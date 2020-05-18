Buckingham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $49.56 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95.

