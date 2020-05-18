Buckingham Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $819,146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,831,000 after buying an additional 2,093,926 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,562,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,603,000 after buying an additional 407,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock opened at $75.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.21.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.12.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.