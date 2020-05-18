Buckingham Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,994 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $166.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.18. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $125.30 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

