Buckingham Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,548,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,975,733,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $21,393,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 393.6% during the first quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 207,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 165,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,863,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,269,000 after buying an additional 153,729 shares in the last quarter.

GBIL stock opened at $100.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.43. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.12 and a 1-year high of $100.98.

