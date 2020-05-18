Buckingham Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 57,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 47,997 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 77,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $243.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $220.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

