Buckingham Asset Management LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $92.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $102.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

