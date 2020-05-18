BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Get BRP alerts:

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. BRP has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 3.57.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. BRP had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 67.45%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in BRP by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BRP by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in BRP by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in BRP by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 518,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.