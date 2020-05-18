Brokerages Set Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Price Target at $45.33

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th.

In other news, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 10,200 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $298,962.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,498,758.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Young bought 2,500 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,118.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,874,000 after purchasing an additional 540,585 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 697,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,013,000 after purchasing an additional 197,269 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,342,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,098,000 after purchasing an additional 843,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,261,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after purchasing an additional 32,397 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRC traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,315. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 22.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

