Brokerages Set Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Price Target at $45.33

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th.
In other news, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 10,200 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $298,962.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,498,758.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Young bought 2,500 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,118.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Shares of SRC traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,315. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 22.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Spirit Realty Capital
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.
