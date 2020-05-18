Brokerages Set Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) PT at $6.19

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $3.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $371.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.09.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,252,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 410,364 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,744,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,554 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,803,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $8,823,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 58,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.