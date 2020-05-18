Brokerages Set Crh Plc (LON:CRH) Price Target at GBX 3,333.33

Shares of Crh Plc (LON:CRH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,333.33 ($43.85).

LON:CRH traded up GBX 138 ($1.82) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,410 ($31.70). The company had a trading volume of 581,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,000. CRH has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,116 ($40.99). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,264.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,688.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of €0.63 ($0.73) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

