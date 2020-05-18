Brokerages Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target at $174.10

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.10.

ASND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

ASND opened at $139.90 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a current ratio of 12.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.29.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,623.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

