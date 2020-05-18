Brokerages Set Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Target Price at $115.31

Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $676,271.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,746.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $273,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,693,675.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 662,238 shares of company stock worth $67,098,664 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 840,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,489,000 after purchasing an additional 159,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. Allstate has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average of $107.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allstate will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

