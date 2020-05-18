Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Increased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 108.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Broadcom by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO stock traded up $13.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $274.00. The company had a trading volume of 636,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,675. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.45 and a 200-day moving average of $288.20. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.