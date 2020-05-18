Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.38.

NYSE:BMY opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a PE ratio of 79.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,646 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

