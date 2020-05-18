Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

BWB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack bought 5,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 61,431 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 39,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

