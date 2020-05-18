Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Director Purchases $377,350.00 in Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Director Bruce W. Duncan acquired 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.47 per share, for a total transaction of $377,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $74.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $10,112,110,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,060,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,797,357,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 26.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,258,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 8.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,386,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,057,000 after purchasing an additional 523,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

