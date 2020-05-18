Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Director Purchases $377,350.00 in Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Director Bruce W. Duncan acquired 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.47 per share, for a total transaction of $377,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $74.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $147.83.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.
BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.58.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $10,112,110,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,060,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,797,357,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 26.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,258,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 8.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,386,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,057,000 after purchasing an additional 523,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
