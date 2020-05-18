Bonavista Energy (OTCMKTS:BNPUF) Receives “Underperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their underperform rating on shares of Bonavista Energy (OTCMKTS:BNPUF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BNPUF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. Bonavista Energy has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.62.

About Bonavista Energy

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

