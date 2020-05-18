BMO Capital Markets Lowers Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Price Target to $5.00

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Canacol Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of CNNEF stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. Canacol Energy has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.96.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

