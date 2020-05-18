B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get B&M EURO VALUE/ADR alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

About B&M EURO VALUE/ADR

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (BMRRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.