Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLBD. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blue Bird from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blue Bird currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

Blue Bird stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 60.72% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $255.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 57.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 87.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

