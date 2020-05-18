Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of BMY opened at GBX 190.02 ($2.50) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.70 million and a PE ratio of 15.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 208.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 252.98. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 12-month low of GBX 165 ($2.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 304 ($4.00).
About Bloomsbury Publishing
Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.