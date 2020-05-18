Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of BMY opened at GBX 190.02 ($2.50) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.70 million and a PE ratio of 15.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 208.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 252.98. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 12-month low of GBX 165 ($2.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 304 ($4.00).

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

