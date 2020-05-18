BLOCKv Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $621,023.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.43 or 0.03423137 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00054359 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031093 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001940 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

