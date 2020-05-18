BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Trimmed by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after acquiring an additional 295,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,274,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after buying an additional 774,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $811,672,000 after buying an additional 58,660 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.91.

NYSE:BLK traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $518.10. The company had a trading volume of 66,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,637. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $464.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,845 shares of company stock valued at $49,180,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.