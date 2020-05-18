BitTube (TUBE) Price Up 17.1% Over Last Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, BitTube has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $11,987.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, TradeOgre and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00684251 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004778 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 252,557,278 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.