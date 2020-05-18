BitGreen Market Cap Hits $2.24 Million (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $30,913.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004953 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016242 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010139 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.01671797 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000490 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000415 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 10,864,676 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

