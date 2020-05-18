Bitcore (BTX) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Bitcore has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $4,621.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002601 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Bit-Z, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Bitcore has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,711.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.80 or 0.02191241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.69 or 0.02550594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00467897 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00684251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011216 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00069331 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024190 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00500858 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,253,559 coins and its circulating supply is 17,752,600 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

