BitCoen Price Hits $0.0124 on Exchanges (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $87,040.01 and approximately $110.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.01671797 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004054 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,697.05 or 0.99853958 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.