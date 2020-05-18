BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.98

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.98 and last traded at $49.44, with a volume of 50151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.16.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BTAI shares. ValuEngine upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.
The firm has a market capitalization of $953.10 million, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,669 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,703,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,133,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.
