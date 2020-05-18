BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.98

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.98 and last traded at $49.44, with a volume of 50151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.16.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BTAI shares. ValuEngine upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $953.10 million, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,669 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,703,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,133,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

