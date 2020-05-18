BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BEAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17. BioTelemetry has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 551,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 145,371 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

