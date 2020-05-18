BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLFS. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $314.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $21.18.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 40.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,106 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,170 in the last three months. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.