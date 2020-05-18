BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) Major Shareholder Sells $784,758.60 in Stock

BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 1,307,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $784,758.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.08. BIOLASE Inc has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 58.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,770.80%. Equities research analysts predict that BIOLASE Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.37% of BIOLASE worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.