BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (BFRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $135.15 million, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.76. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

